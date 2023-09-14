Top Trending Videos

Major Dhonchak Martyred in Anantnag: Family pays tearful tribute

Family of Major Ashish Dhonchak mourned the death of soldier in Anantnag encounter. Major Ashish Dhonchak sacrificed his life in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag on Sept 13. Major Ashish Dhonchak’s family resides in Sector 7 of Haryana’s Panipat.

Updated: September 14, 2023 1:19 PM IST

By Video Desk

Major Dhonchak Martyred in Anantnag: Family pays tearful tribute

Also Watch

Trending Now

Family of Major Ashish Dhonchak mourned the death of soldier in Anantnag encounter. Major Ashish Dhonchak sacrificed his life in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag on Sept 13. Major Ashish Dhonchak’s family resides in Sector 7 of Haryana’s Panipat.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>