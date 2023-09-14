By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Major Dhonchak Martyred in Anantnag: Family pays tearful tribute
Family of Major Ashish Dhonchak mourned the death of soldier in Anantnag encounter. Major Ashish Dhonchak sacrificed his life in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag on Sept 13. Major Ashish Dhonchak’s family resides in Sector 7 of Haryana’s Panipat.
Major Dhonchak Martyred in Anantnag: Family pays tearful tribute
Also Watch
Trending Now
Family of Major Ashish Dhonchak mourned the death of soldier in Anantnag encounter. Major Ashish Dhonchak sacrificed his life in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag on Sept 13. Major Ashish Dhonchak’s family resides in Sector 7 of Haryana’s Panipat.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.