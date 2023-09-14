Home

Major Dhonchak Martyred in Anantnag: Family pays tearful tribute

Family of Major Ashish Dhonchak mourned the death of soldier in Anantnag encounter. Major Ashish Dhonchak sacrificed his life in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag on Sept 13. Major Ashish Dhonchak’s family resides in Sector 7 of Haryana’s Panipat.

