By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Major Security breach in Parliament | Unidentified man jumps into Lok Sabha Chamber from gallery
Major security beach took place during Parliament Winter Session on December 13. Security breach in Parliament took place during the ...
Major security beach took place during Parliament Winter Session on December 13. Security breach in Parliament took place during the live proceedings of Lok Sabha. Two unidentified persons jumped into Lok Sabha Chamber from visitors’ Gallery. The incident took place on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Attack. However, Delhi Police detained two persons in this regard.