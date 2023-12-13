Top Trending Videos

Major Security breach in Parliament | Unidentified man jumps into Lok Sabha Chamber from gallery

Major security beach took place during Parliament Winter Session on December 13. Security breach in Parliament took place during the ...

Updated: December 13, 2023 7:16 PM IST

By Video Desk

Major security beach took place during Parliament Winter Session on December 13. Security breach in Parliament took place during the live proceedings of Lok Sabha. Two unidentified persons jumped into Lok Sabha Chamber from visitors’ Gallery. The incident took place on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Attack. However, Delhi Police detained two persons in this regard.

