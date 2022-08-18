Important things to keep in mind while making UPI Payments: Online and digital transactions have grown tremendously in India in the last few years. Paying through the United Payments Interface or (UPI) through a smartphone has become very easy. There are many UPI interface apps like Google pay, phone pay, Paytm and others that are used for doing online transaction. However if anything has got advantages, then it has got some disadvantages too. The growth of online transactions has also led to the increase of cyber fraud. Therefore it is extremely important to keep in mind the safety protocols while using mobile apps to make payments. Here, in this video we have discussed a few safety pointers you must keep in mind while making a UPI payment. Watch video.Also Read - PAN Card Tips And Tricks: Tips That Will Help You Protect Your PAN Card From Scammers - Watch Video