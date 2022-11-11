Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor’s PDA Will Make You Believe In Love, Checkout Their Adorable Pictures Together – Watch Video

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cute pictures: The Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Thursday, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, and in the caption of her post she wrote, “I said YES 💞💞💞…” . As soon as she posted it, fans started wondering if she just officially announced her engagement with beau Arjun Kapoor and filled her comments section with congratulatory messages. Now in a latest update its came out that the actress was actually promoting her upcoming reality show on Disney+ Hotstar, Moving with Malaika. And no the couple is not going to get engaged this soon. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for several years, but they publicly confirmed their relationship only in 2019, on Arjun’s birthday. The fans are eagerly waiting for the marriage of the duo. The couple is very open about their relationship and keeps posting their cute and cozy pictures. So let us take a look at the cutest pictures of the adorable duo.