Malaika Arora Fitness: Cardio To Pilates, Here’s How Malaika Maintains Her Toned Body, Checkout Her Morning To Evening Diet | Watch
Malaika Arora fitness: Malaika Arora is known for her consistent and challenging workout routines, which she documents on social media. She credits yoga for her athletic physique but also incorporates cardio, pilates, and strength training into her regimen. Despite her impressive fitness journey, Malaika maintains a balanced and enjoyable diet. Her dedication to fitness serves as motivation for others to strive towards their ideal selves. Here are some valuable lessons to learn from Malaika’s rigorous workout routine.
