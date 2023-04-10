Top Trending Videos

Malaika Arora Glams Up In Yellow At Terence Lewis’s Easter-Cum-Birthday Bash | Watch Video

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora was recently seen at Terence Lewis Sunday Brunch Party to celebrate Easter. Malaika was wearing a yellow chic dress and as usual she was looking stunning. Watch Video

Published: April 10, 2023 6:15 PM IST

By Video Desk

Malaika Arora wore a yellow dress for her Easter celebrations with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Terence threw his pre-birthday bash on Easter Sunday.

