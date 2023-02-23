Home

Video Gallery

Malaika Arora Nails Airport Look In Stylish Casuals As Arjun Kapoor Picks Her Up At The Airport, Khushi Kapoor’s Simple Looks Steals Fans Heart

Malaika Arora Nails Airport Look In Stylish Casuals As Arjun Kapoor Picks Her Up At The Airport, Khushi Kapoor’s Simple Looks Steals Fans Heart

Malaika Arora Nails Airport Look In Stylish Casuals As Arjun Kapoor Picks Her Up At The Airport, Khushi Kapoor's Simple Looks Steals Fans Heart

Whether you’re planning an escape to a tropical island or ready to take a long-awaited European holiday, airport outfits are just as important as the looks packed away inside your luggage. And no one understands this better than your favorite celebrities. Moreover, some have transformed their jet-set wardrobe to near perfection, and one of those stars is Malaika Arora.