Malaika Arora spotted: The beautiful Bollywood diva Malaika Arora who is known for her great fashion sense and sizzling dance numbers, was snapped at a Restaurant n Bandra. The actress looked super hot in a black tight crop top and funky white top. She paired this gorgeous look with a cute green bag. The actress was seen greeting the paps humbly. Watch her viral video here.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Net Worth: Naagin 6 Actress Turns A Year Older Today, Her Net Worth Income Will Leave You Speechless - Watch