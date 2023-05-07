Home

Malaika Arora Sizzles In Red Outfit At a Star-Studded Event – Watch Video

Malaika Arora in red: Malaika Arora set the temperature soaring with her stunning red gown on Saturday night. The Bollywood diva looked absolutely gorgeous as she was snapped by the paparazzi in her head-turning outfit. The dress featured a plunging neckline, showcasing Malaika’s flawless figure. She kept her hair tied in a sleek bun and complemented her look with silver earrings. Her glam makeup added to her oomph factor, making her a sight to behold. Malaika’s impeccable sense of style once again left fans in awe and earned her appreciation from fashion enthusiasts.