Malaika Arora To Dino Morea, Bollywood Celebrities Who Attended Saisha Shinde’s Birthday Bash – Watch Video

Bollywood stars including Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora were spotted at Saisha's birthday bash at Binge restaurant in Bandra.

Saisha Shinde birthday bash: Bollywood stars including Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak, Malaika Arora, Dino Morea, Ritesh Sidhwani with wife Dolly Sidhwani were recently spotted at Binge restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. Amrita looked stunning in a black outfit while Dino sported a casual white t-shirt and blue jeans. The occasion was Saisha’s birthday bash, which was a star-studded affair with several celebrities in attendance. The guests enjoyed the celebrations and had a great time at the event.