Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Malaika Arora To Nusrat Bharucha, Stars Turn Showstoppers At Lakme Fashion Week | Watch Video

Malaika Arora To Nusrat Bharucha, Stars Turn Showstoppers At Lakme Fashion Week | Watch Video

Malaika Arora To Nusrat Bharucha, Stars Turn Showstoppers At Lakme Fashion Week | Watch Video

Published: March 13, 2023 4:24 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Karisma Kapoor took to the ramp to showcase a creation by designer Ranna Gill. The actress looked stunning in her golden embelished gown. On the other hand, The stunner actress, model and dancer Malaika Arora took to the ramp for Bhumika Sharma. Afterall isn’t orange the new black?

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 13, 2023 4:24 PM IST