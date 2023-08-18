Top Trending Videos

Malaysian Plane Crash: Chilling Video Of The Tragic Incident Caught On Dashcam, 10 Killed – Watch Video

Eight people on board the plane and two motorists on the ground were killed in the accident.

Published: August 18, 2023 1:58 PM IST

By Video Desk

Malaysian Plane Crash: The terrifying moment a light plane crashed on a four-lane road in Malaysia was captured by a dashcam in a car which was scooting through the highway. Eight people on board the plane and two motorists on the ground were killed in the accident.

