Malaysian Plane Crash: Chilling Video Of The Tragic Incident Caught On Dashcam, 10 Killed – Watch Video
Eight people on board the plane and two motorists on the ground were killed in the accident.
Malaysian Plane Crash: The terrifying moment a light plane crashed on a four-lane road in Malaysia was captured by a dashcam in a car which was scooting through the highway. Eight people on board the plane and two motorists on the ground were killed in the accident.
