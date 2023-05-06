Home

Man Dressed Up As Lord Hanuman Attends PM Modi’s Roadshow In Bengaluru – Watch Video

PM Modi Bengaluru roadshow: Amid row over Congress’ promise of banning Bajrang Dal in its manifesto, a person dressed up as Lord Hanuman attended PM Narendra Modi’s grand roadshow in Bengaluru on May 06. BJP workers also wore masks of Lord Hanuman to oppose the Congress’s manifesto. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Bengaluru during the last leg of the campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly polls.