Home

Video Gallery

Man fears for parents trapped in Gaza | Israel-Hamas War

Man fears for parents trapped in Gaza | Israel-Hamas War

A U.S. space engineer fears for his parents' lives after the elderly couple became trapped in Gaza when Israel launched ...

A U.S. space engineer fears for his parents’ lives after the elderly couple became trapped in Gaza when Israel launched a bombing campaign against the territory in retaliation for a Hamas assault on Israeli communities on October 7.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.