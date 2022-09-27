Mandovi express beautiful route: We are pretty sure that whenever you take a trip you must have travelled through trains. There are many options to travel, you can either go by buses or flights but taking a trip on trains is beneficial in its own ways. Indian trips are incomplete without train journey’s. Traveling by train is not just cheap but you are also safe in it. Well, in India there are many such train routes which are known for it’s beautiful view. Well Indian railways have several comfortable trains but today we will be talking about a special train called Mandovi express and it’s beautiful journey. Well, there are many such things that makes Mandovi express a unique. Let’s know more about this train in detail. Watch video for more.Also Read - World Tourism Day 2022: A Celebration Of Travelling & Exploration | Know History, Significance, Theme,