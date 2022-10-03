Mangalyaan comes to an end: Contact with Mangalyaan has been lost. The spacecraft sent for six months lived for eight years, now it has stopped working. The fuel and battery of Mangalyaan has run out as per reports. With this, the journey of eight years and eight days of Mangalyaan i.e. Mars Orbiter Mission came to an end. It is feared that due to the long eclipse, the battery in Mangalyaan could not be recharged and it stopped working. Let us tell you, this mission was launched on 5 November 2013. It reached the orbit of Mars on 24 September 2014. With this mission, India became the first country in the world to reach Mars directly in one go. Know in detail about the news in the video. Also Read - India's Maiden Mars Mission 'Mangalyaan' Runs Out of Fuel; ISRO Says 'Link Lost'