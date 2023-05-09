Top Trending Videos

Manipur: Assam Rifles Evacuates 518 Stranded People From Violence-Hit Areas Of Manipur

Under the initiative of the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), KSO, Churachandpur District Administration and 9 sector Assam Rifles evacuated 518 stranded people including medical students and shifted them to Imphal on May 08.

Published: May 9, 2023 9:41 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

