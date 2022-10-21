After two years of low-key celebrations, B-town is all geared up for jubilant Diwali celebrations and star-studded parties where actors, directors, producers and celebrities will show up to add additional sparkle to the festive spirit. Considering the industry has turned a corner after two challenging years, this year’s Diwali celebrations are expected to be even more special than ever before. The fraternity is looking forward to ushering in the hope, abundance, and joy of the festive season on a glittering note.Also Read - Suhana Khan Serves Hottest Saree Look For Diwali in Backless Blouse And Sleek Bun - See Pics From Manish Malhotra's Party

