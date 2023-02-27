Home

Manish Sisodia Arrest: Did You Know That Manish Sisodia Was a Social Activist Before Joining Politics? Know Lesser Known Facts About Him

Manish Sisodia has been associated with various animal right organisation. He is also a strong advocate of decentralised governance and has been involved in various initiatives to empower local communities

Manish Sisodia Arrest: On 26th of February, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested in an excise policy scam by the CBI after several hours of questioning. He is the second Delhi Minister to be arrested. The CBI said that Manish Sisodia’s answers were not satisfactory. The deputy CM had had arrived at the CBI headquarters at 11 am yesterday and was questioned for nearly eight hours about alleged corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. Well, mid all the fuss going on let’s take a look at some lesser known facts about Manish Sisodia.