Manish Sisodia’s Snooping Case: AAP Vs BJP | War Of Words

Early this month, the CBI had said it found in its preliminary inquiry that the FBU set up by the Delhi government to check corruption allegedly collected "political intelligence" and the agency recommended that an FIR be registered against Sisodia.

The BJP confirmed on Wednesday that the Union Home Ministry has granted the prosecution sanction to the CBI against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a case of alleged collection of “political intelligence” through a feedback unit (FBU) set up to check corruption.