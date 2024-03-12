Home

Manohar Lal Khattar resigns: Why Did BJP Replace him With Nayab Saini & End Tie-up With JJP?

Greetings, everyone. Today, we dive into the recent political developments that have sent shockwaves through Haryana. The BJP’s decision to replace ML Khattar with Nayab Saini and terminate its alliance with the JJP has left many puzzled. Let’s unravel the reasons behind these strategic moves.

ML Khattar, a prominent figure in Haryana politics, has been replaced by Nayab Saini as the Chief Minister of Haryana. We’ll explore the factors that led to this leadership transition and the implications for the BJP in the state.

Firstly Understanding the Break-Up with JJP

The BJP’s decision to end its alliance with the JJP has raised eyebrows. We’ll analyze the political dynamics and disagreements that led to the termination of this crucial partnership.

The BJP and JJP had a falling out over seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had won all 10 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The JJP had split out of the Indian National Lok Dal only a few months before the elections due to a dispute within the Chautala family, and drew a blank.

During the seat-sharing discussions for the 2024 elections, it became quite clear that the BJP was in no mood to concede much to the JJP.

Why BJP Felt it Could Do Away With JJP

The BJP was assured of numbers in the Haryana Assembly. The party has 40 MLAs of its own and it has the support of six Independents and one MLA of Gopal Kanda’s Haryana Lokhit Party, giving it a narrow majority in the 90 member Haryana Assembly.

In Haryana, the Jat community constitutes approximately 27 percent of the population, making them a significant and influential voting bloc. Traditionally, Jats have held substantial political sway in the state, with a majority of Chief Ministers in Haryana being from this community.

Despite the BJP securing a considerable portion of Jat votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, largely attributed to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sentiments following the Pulwama attack, the party has typically adopted a strategy of “non-Jat politics” at the state level.

It’s noteworthy that while the BJP may have successfully garnered support from Jats on a national level, the party’s approach within the state has often transcended traditional caste-based politics. This dynamic showcases the complex interplay between regional and national factors in shaping electoral outcomes in Haryana.

The BJP may have strategically assessed that the JJP contesting independently could result in a fragmentation of Jat votes, creating a three-way division, while simultaneously allowing the BJP to consolidate support among non-Jat voters.

The selection of the new Chief Minister becomes pivotal in this context.

