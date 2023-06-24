Home

Manoj Bajpayee in The Weekend Show: ‘I am Not Someone Who Basks in The Glory of my Success’ – Watch

Manoj Bajpayee says he is always truthful and that hurts a lot of people but he doesn't know any other way to be. The actor speaks on his journey in the industry and how his aspirations have never been to get the best of both the worlds but to support his family.

Manoj Bajpayee interview: Actor Manoj Bajpayee has now spent almost 30 years in the industry, entertaining the audience and encouraging the kind of cinema that is thoughtful and relatable. In his latest appearance on ‘The Weekend Show’, he speaks about being one actor who has learned to move on once he has packed up from the sets. He says it happens sometimes that his choices don’t turn out to be as well as he has expected them to be. And in such cases, he simply parties his time out of that phase. As he talks about his long journey in the movies, the National Award-winning actor says he is his biggest critic.

Manoj, with a solid background of stellar performances, a great resume of films, and immense love from the audience, says his motto in life is ‘Only God can defeat me at my game’. He says he is not a superstitious man but he has his own faith. The actor also talks about not carrying any extra image for the world outside and staying ‘truthful’ to everyone as if he has nothing to hide.

This is one insightful conversation that will help you know Manoj Bajpayee better. Scroll up and watch!