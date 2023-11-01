Home

Video Gallery

Maratha quota row: CM Shinde requests Manoj Jarange Patil to have faith in efforts of govt

Maratha quota row: CM Shinde requests Manoj Jarange Patil to have faith in efforts of govt

After the all-party meeting on the Maratha reservation on November 01, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde requested Maratha quota activist Manoj ...

After the all-party meeting on the Maratha reservation on November 01, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde requested Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to have faith in the government.“…I request Manoj Jarange Patil to have faith in the efforts of the government…This protest has started taking a new direction…Common people should not feel insecure. I request all to maintain peace and cooperate with the state government,” Maharashtra CM said.