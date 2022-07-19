The world is still fighting off the deadly Covid-19 and now we have an another infectious virus waiting in line. Yes, you head that right. A new virus namely Marburg virus has been detected in Ghana, West Africa. So far two cases of Marburg virus has been detected in Ghana, West Africa. 98 people who came in contact with both of them have been quarantined. The virus was detected last year i.e. 2021 but was not declared as emergency after the cases declined. Watch video to know about Marburg Virus.