Actor Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 has hit the cinemas today and the audience are loving the film and has hailed the actor’s performance.

In the film, Rani plays the role of fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film is set in Rajasthan’s Kota this time. In the film, Rani’s cop character is chasing a beast-like murderer who first rapes young women brutally and then kills them.

Produced by YRF, Mardaani 2 is written and directed by Gopi Puthran. The film is the first outing of Rani this year after her critically acclaimed film Hichki that was released last year to brilliant reviews.