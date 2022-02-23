Maruti Suzuki Launches New Age Baleno In India : India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has launched a new version of premium hatchback Baleno i.e. New Age Baleno, on Wednesday. The new car costs between Rs. 6.35 lakh to Rs. 9.49 lakh. The latest version of Baleno has first-in-class features and has been revised with fresh designs. The new Baleno will be available in manual and auto-transmission. The car is said to be the company’s most feature-packed car ever. Checkout this video to know more on the features, price, specs an designs of the New Age Baleno.Also Read - Kia India: Kia Carens MPV Makes A Global Debut In India, Know More About Its Variants, Design and Features | Must Watch