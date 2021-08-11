Maskne, Causes and Preventive Measures: We have been dealing with coronavirus pandemic over a year now and wearing a mask has not only become a new normal but also a part of our daily lives. If you’re suffering from new breakouts, or any sort of irritation on your face, then it might be because of your masks. Here’s everything that you need to know about the skin condition arising from your masks.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra's Diet: From Favourite Street Food to Cheat Meal, Everything That's 'Best For Athletes'

What is Maskne?: Long hours of masking has given rise to a common side effect called Maskne or Mask acne. When you wear your mask for long hours, substances like oil, bacteria and dead skin cells on the skin can build more and block the pores. This condition does not only trigger acne but also cause redness, itchiness and painful bumps on the skin. Apart from this, Maskne can also give way to other skin issues like Rosacea, Folliculitis and Contact Dermatitis. If you’re concerned about Maskne too, then here are some preventive measures to look into; Also Read - Jaggery/Gur: How to Check Its Purity and Quality?

How Can You Prevent Maskne? Also Read - Weight Loss Mistakes: Here's Why You Could be Gaining Weight Despite Doing Everything Right

Choose The Right Mask: Make sure you wear a mask that is not too tight but fits you well. Choose your masks wisely and always buy soft, natural, and breathable fabric, such as cotton, on the inside layer that rests against your skin. Say no to nylon, polyester and synthetic fabrics that may cause irritation. Healthy Skincare Routine: Masks can make your skin dry, so don’t forget to apply a moisturizer that supports your skin type and regular face wash every time you come back sweating with your mask on is a must to protect your skin from impurities and skin issues. Choose Non-Comedogenic make-up: Wearing make-up beneath the mask is more likely to clog your pores and lead to breakouts. So if you have a sensitive skin, either avoid make-up or use only non-comedogenic products that won’t clog your pores. Apply Petroleum Jelly to Protect Your Lips: Masks can also be a reason to your dry and chapped lips. Applying petroleum jelly before you put on your mask can help you protect your lips. Don’t Try New Products: To reduce skin problems, avoid trying harsh products for the first time such as a chemical peel, exfoliant, or retinoid.

Although skin issues like Maskne can be frustrating, it is very important to wear masks until the covid-19 pandemic settles. Just make sure to take the above preventive measures to protect your skin from breakouts.

Script by Sneha M Jain