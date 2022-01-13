Apple revises iPhone 12 price in India : Are you planning to buy an affordable smartphone with all latest and upgraded features and that too at an affordable price range? Well there’s a good news for you then. Apple has reduced the price rate of iPhone 12 series in India. The tech giant is offering massive price cuts in iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. The smartphones were launched in 2020 and are loaded with latest features and specs. This deal will be available live on Flipkart and Amazon for users to buy. Checkout this video to know the revised price of the smartphones.Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro To Be Launched In India Soon, Checkout Expected Key Features, Specs And Price; Tech Reveal