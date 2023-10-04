Home

Massive protest against Rajasthan Govt over road rage incident

People protest against the Rajasthan Government in Jaipur on October 04. The protest was staged over a road rage case which happened on September 29. During the incident, a 17-year-old youth was killed. Heavy security force was deployed in the area to control the situation and prevent any untoward situation.

