Massive protest against Rajasthan Govt over road rage incident
People protest against the Rajasthan Government in Jaipur on October 04. The protest was staged over a road rage case ...
People protest against the Rajasthan Government in Jaipur on October 04. The protest was staged over a road rage case which happened on September 29. During the incident, a 17-year-old youth was killed. Heavy security force was deployed in the area to control the situation and prevent any untoward situation.
