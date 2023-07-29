Top Trending Videos

Mathura Witnesses Severe Waterlogging Amid Heavy Rain, See Scary Visuals In The Video

Mathura is facing severe waterlogging due to heavy rain in the city. People were seen facing inconvenience amid the severe waterlogging.

Published: July 29, 2023 12:30 PM IST

By Video Desk

Mathura waterlogging: The torrential rainfall created havoc in Mathura. Many parts of the area witnessed waterlogging followed by heavy rainfall. People were seen facing inconvenience amid the severe waterlogging. Traffic also snarled as waterlogging affected normal movement. Watch video.

