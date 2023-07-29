Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Mathura Witnesses Severe Waterlogging Amid Heavy Rain, See Scary Visuals In The Video
Mathura is facing severe waterlogging due to heavy rain in the city. People were seen facing inconvenience amid the severe waterlogging.
Mathura waterlogging: The torrential rainfall created havoc in Mathura. Many parts of the area witnessed waterlogging followed by heavy rainfall. People were seen facing inconvenience amid the severe waterlogging. Traffic also snarled as waterlogging affected normal movement. Watch video.
