Mawlynnong village: On the Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya's picturesque hill state lies Asia's cleanest village Mawlynnong. In Mawlynnong, it's an old age tradition to keep the surrounding clean. The primary source of income for the locals here is Agriculture. In 2003, the village was named the cleanest in Asia by Discover India magazine. The village is an eco friendly tourist destination. Mawlynnong is a completely different world, with its own set of customs, traditions, and ways of living that set it apart from the rest. The weather in Mawlynnong is pleasant all through the year.