A video of Kyle Gibson from UK has gone viral these days. He had entire McDonald’s Christmas menu in one sitting. The video was share from his youtube account. The video has been viewed 19,000 times till now. The entire meal contained 9,600 Calories which considered of six festive burgers, two cheese share boxes, eight festive pies and two Celebration McFlurries. Netizens were stunned by the ability of the man.