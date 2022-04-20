KGF Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel’s film KGF Chapter 2 has been released and is doing wonders on the box office. The film features Yash, Sajyaj Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and aveena Tandon in lead roles. The Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 collected Rs.25 Crore on Monday and the total collection stands out to be Rs. 193 crores in just five days. The acting, songs and the storyline is really good. Also, the graphics and cinematography of the film is worth giving this film a watch. Fans are absolutely loving the crisp editing with all those jump cuts. But did you know that who is the editor behind Prashanth Neel’s superhit film? You would be shocked to know that a 19 year old boy named Ujjwal Kulkarni has done the entire editing of the film. Watch video to know more about him.Also Read - WhatsApp's Latest Update Will Let Users Hide Their Last Seen, Status And Profile Picture From Specific Contacts, Checkout Details