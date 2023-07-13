Home

Meet Ashaita Mahajan, Co-founder of One-Of-A-Kind Cafe That Employs Only Specially Abled Persons

Ashaita Mahajan is the co-founder of Café Arpan, which exclusively employs persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities (PwIDDs) in order to make them self-dependent.

The definition of success is not only restricted to achieving big in life but also empowering others so that they can also dream big, and a Mumbai-based woman is a testimony to this.

How Café Arpan Was Born

The inspiration came to Ashaita from her cousin, who is suffering from autism. She decided to take action and collaborated with her aunt to establish the Yash Charitable Trust, an NGO based in Mumbai that aims to provide skill development and livelihood opportunities to PwIDD individuals since 2014. The trust’s first venture was Arpan Dabba Service, which employed only PwIDD individuals. After its success, the idea for Café Arpan was born.

Café Arpan

Opened in 2018, this one-of-a-kind café welcomes everyone with an open heart. Employees at Café Arpan are curated based on their abilities so they can operate the café with the support of two support staff members. Located in Juhu, the café has received positive feedback since its launch and has gained loyal customers.





The café draws inspiration from Puzzle Café in Manila, Philippines, which was started by a couple to offer a safe working environment for their son who is living with autism.

The focus for Mahajan and her team is not to make a profit but to be able to pay their employees a decent salary.

The Big Decision

Ashaita’s aunt founded the trust on the pillars of acceptance, inclusion, and empowerment. Impressed with the idea, Ashaita quit her job in the culture sector to become an active trustee in 2017. After one year, Ashaita and her aunt opened Café Arpan.

The Bond

Ashaita shares a special bond with her cousin’s sister, Aarti Nagarkar, and her biggest inspiration is her sister. Aarti is a person with autism, and they share a beautiful sisterly bond. Aarti moved back to India from the United States with her mother, Sushama Nagarkar, who started the trust. Mahajan, having witnessed her cousin’s sister’s condition, decided to join her aunt and do whatever is possible to support PwIDD individuals.

Mahajan believes that people with autism and other developmental disorders have a lot to offer if their strengths and talents are channelled correctly.

