India's First Metaverse Marriage : A Chennai based couple Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy, recently announced that they will be marrying in metaverse next month. This will be India's first ever Metaverse marriage. The weeding will happen in their village, but they will be hosting a virtual reception venue. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Dinesh who is a Project Associate, IIT Madras and the man from himself from India's first Metaverse marriage opened up on the unique upcoming metaverse wedding what made him go for it. Watch video