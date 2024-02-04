Home

Meet Gaurav Sareen, TV Actor Who Wins Hearts in Shantanu Tambe’s Dashmi

Gaurav Sareen made his Bollywood debut with Shantanu Tambe's Dashmi. The actor spoke exclusively to India.com about stereotyping and more - WATCH

Dashmi fearlessly tackled the urgent problem of the recurring rapes in our culture, venturing into unexplored terrain. This film, which was directed by Shantanu Tambe, represented a major advancement in Bollywood’s readiness to tackle important socioeconomic issues. Dashmi stars Vardhan Puri, Gaurav Sareen, Aisshwarya Anishka, Monika Chaudhary, Khushi Hajare, Aadil Khan, and Swati Semwal. The film, which heavily alluded to the epic ‘Ramayan,’ was once scheduled to open the week of the dedication of Ayodhya’s magnificent Ram temple. During the promotions, Gaurav Sareen got into an exclusive conversation with India.com about being stereotyped as a TV actor.

Who is Gaurav Sareen, TV Actor Who Made His Bollywood Debut

Gaurav Sareen who made his way into people’s hearts with the 2018 TV show ‘Krishna Chali London‘ stepped foot in the films with Shantanu Tambe’s Dashmi. It takes skill to go on a cinematic trip, and Gaurav Sareen has made the move from television to the big screen with ease. He had to take a two-year hiatus from television and go through several auditions before landing his dream role as the lead in Dashmi.

The actor candidly spoke about how he believed that he had to be a fresh face to star in a movie. He said,”I used to think ki ab mene TV karliya hai toh filmein nahi milengi because people saw me in television in a good role. People recognise when I go out but film thoda alag hota hai…bolte hai aapko thoda fresh hona padhta hai, apko jaante nahi hone chaiye log ki isne TV kiya hai. But, I think badi beautifully who cheezein workout kari mere liye.”

Not only was it Gaurav’s dream, but his grandma also wanted to see him in pictures, which is why he was even more thrilled to hear from casting director Vicky Sidana about a film. WATCH the full interview for more insights!