A 16 year boy named Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has created history by defeating world chess champion Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of online rapid chess competition Airthings Masters. He defeated Magnus in just 39 moves. He is the fifth-youngest person to bag the title of Grandmaster. His great win against the world chess champion has stunned the world. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the boy on his amazing victory through a Twitter post. To know more about Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, do watch this video.