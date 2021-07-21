It is nearly time for the Tokyo Olympics. After it was postponed from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Games are all set to get underway from July 23 in the Japanese capital. India will be looking to improve their medal haul this year after managing just 2 in the 2016 Rio Olympics. The Indian athletes will compete in 85 medal events. We have compiled a list of 10 athletes who are likely to bring home a medal from the Tokyo Games. Watch video to take a look at the medal of hopes of India.

Meet India’s top medal contenders at Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

PV SINDHU – BADMINTON

MARY KOM and AMIT PANGHAL – BOXING

SAURABH CHAUDHARY and MANU BHAKER – SHOOTING

MIRABAI CHANU – WEIGHTLIFTING

VINESH PHOGAT and BAJRANG PUNIA – WRESTLING

DEEPIKA KUMARI, ATANU DAS – ARCHERY