It is nearly time for the Tokyo Olympics. After it was postponed from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Games are all set to get underway from July 23 in the Japanese capital. India will be looking to improve their medal haul this year after managing just 2 in the 2016 Rio Olympics. The Indian athletes will compete in 85 medal events. We have compiled a list of 10 athletes who are likely to bring home a medal from the Tokyo Games. Watch video to take a look at the medal of hopes of India.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: All You Need to Know | Schedule, Games, Qualified Indian Athletes
Meet India’s top medal contenders at Tokyo 2020 Olympics:
PV SINDHU – BADMINTON
MARY KOM and AMIT PANGHAL – BOXING
SAURABH CHAUDHARY and MANU BHAKER – SHOOTING
MIRABAI CHANU – WEIGHTLIFTING
VINESH PHOGAT and BAJRANG PUNIA – WRESTLING
DEEPIKA KUMARI, ATANU DAS – ARCHERY