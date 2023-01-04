Meet Justice BV Nagarathna Who Called Demonetisation ‘Unlawful’ And ‘Vitiated’, All You Need To Know About Her – Watch Video

Justice BV Nagarathna: Justice BV Nagarathna was born on October 30, 1962. She is the daughter of former CJI ES Venkataramiah. She enrolled as an advocate on October 28, 1987 at Bangalore. She has practiced in the fields pertaining to the constitution, commerce, insurance and service. On February 18, 2008, she was appointed as an Additional judge of the High court of Karnataka. Watch video to know more about Justice BV Nagarathna