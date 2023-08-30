Home

Video Gallery

Meet Karan KC, The First Ever Nepal Bowler To Get Wicket In Asia Cup History | Pak Vs Nep Highlights

Meet Karan KC, The First Ever Nepal Bowler To Get Wicket In Asia Cup History | Pak Vs Nep Highlights

Karan KC has become the first Nepal's bowler to claim wicket in Asia Cup. Karan claimed Fakhar Zaman's wicket in his 3rd over.





Trending Now

Karan KC has become the first Nepal’s bowler to claim wicket in Asia Cup. Karan claimed Fakhar Zaman’s wicket in his 3rd over. In his 4 over in powerplay, he gave only 13 runs at an economy rate of just 3.25.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.