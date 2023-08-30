Top Trending Videos

Meet Karan KC, The First Ever Nepal Bowler To Get Wicket In Asia Cup History | Pak Vs Nep Highlights

Karan KC has become the first Nepal's bowler to claim wicket in Asia Cup. Karan claimed Fakhar Zaman's wicket in his 3rd over.

Updated: August 30, 2023 10:11 PM IST

Karan KC has become the first Nepal’s bowler to claim wicket in Asia Cup. Karan claimed Fakhar Zaman’s wicket in his 3rd over. In his 4 over in powerplay, he gave only 13 runs at an economy rate of just 3.25.

