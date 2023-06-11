Home

Meet Maleesha Kharwa, 14 Year Old ‘Princess From The Slum’ Who Became An Overnight Sensation – Watch Video

Maleesha enjoys over 3,26,000 followers on her Instagram. In recent years, she has done multiple modelling gigs and she even featured in a short film titled "Live Your Fairytale". She has also appeared on the covers of big fashion magazines. Watch video to know her story.

Maleesha Kharwa: Maleesha Kharwa, a 14 year old girl hailing from Mumbai’s Dharavi slum has become the face of luxury beauty brand Forest Essentials new campaign The Yuvati Collections. Maleesha was discovered in Mumbai in 2020 by Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman, who later set up a Go Fund Me page for the girl. Today, Maleesha enjoys over 3,26,000 followers on her Instagram. In recent years, she has done multiple modelling gigs and she even featured in a short film titled “Live Your Fairytale”. She has also appeared on the covers of big fashion magazines. Watch video to know her story.