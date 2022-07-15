Britain PM Boris Johnson’s resignation triggered a leadership search for a leader who will go ahead and become the new PM of the UK. 10 Downing Street might soon have Rishi Sunak as its first Indian-origin PM. He has won the first round of voting for the top post. Sunak is the son-in-law of NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of the Bengaluru-based IT company Infosys. Watch video to know about Rishi Sunak’s personal life, education and his career.