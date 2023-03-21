Home

Meet the Helmet Man of India, Donated 56000 Helmets Free for Road Safety in India – Watch Video

Raghavendra Singh not only distributes helmets to this young man but to many people for free. Let us know in this video that who is this person famous by the name of Helmet Man? Where is he from and why does he distribute helmets to the people for free.

Helmet Man of India: Raghavendra Kumar, popularly known as ‘Helmet Man’, broke his rule to give a helmet to a young man riding a bike at high speed without a helmet on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Raghavendra chased the young man driving a car at a speed of 100 km per hour and stopped him and put on a helmet. This video is going viral on social media. Raghavendra Singh not only distributes helmets to this young man but to many people for free. Let us know in this video that who is this person famous by the name of Helmet Man? Where is he from and why does he distribute helmets to the people for free.