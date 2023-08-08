Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Meet the Indian-Origin new CFO Of Elon Musk Led Tesla
Tesla has appointed Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja as the Chief Financial Officer of Tesla. Taneja did his Bachelor of Commerce degree from DU in India between 1996 and 1999.
Tesla has appointed Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja as the Chief Financial Officer of Tesla. Taneja did his Bachelor of Commerce degree from DU in India between 1996 and 1999.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Recommended Videos
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you