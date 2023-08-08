Home

Meet the Indian-Origin new CFO Of Elon Musk Led Tesla

Tesla has appointed Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja as the Chief Financial Officer of Tesla. Taneja did his Bachelor of Commerce degree from DU in India between 1996 and 1999.

