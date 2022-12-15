Meghamalai Tourism Video: This Winter Witness Lush Greenery And Enchanting Valleys In The Hidden Paradise ‘Meghamalai’ | Watch

Meghamalai is an enchanting place in Madurai. the main attractions here then it includes obviously the tea states forests, fans and water falls. Apart from the waterfalls and the tea estates, the main attraction of Meghamalai is the Vellimalai or (the silver mountain) which is situated 1,650 meters above sea level. Watch video to know more.

Meghamalai Tourism Video: As winters are here you must be planning to take a trip to some enchanting and warm places with your loved ones. Well if that’s the case, then we are here to tell you about an interesting place which is filled with lush greenery and beautiful valley’s and who’s mesmerizing beauty will take your breath away. This place is known as Meghamalai also known as Paccha Kulachi meaning green peak. which is situated in Madurai. Watch video to know more about this enchanting place and it’s beauty that it has to offer.