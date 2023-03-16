Home

Video Gallery

“We live in a secular country” Mehbooba Mufti on performing ‘Jal Abhishek’ at Shiv Mandir – Watch Video

“We live in a secular country” Mehbooba Mufti on performing ‘Jal Abhishek’ at Shiv Mandir – Watch Video

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 visited a temple in the Poonch district and offered prayers.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 visited a temple in the Poonch district and offered prayers. Commenting on the same, Mehbooba Mufti said that a devotee had asked her to pour water on the Shivalinga and the topic shouldn’t be debated much as we live in a secular country. “How are these double standards? We live in a secular country. Someone with very much devotion handed me a cup of water and asked me to pour it on the Shivalinga. When someone asks you to do something with such devotion, how do you refuse? This topic shouldn’t be debated much,” said Mehbooba Mufti.

Also Watch We live in a secular country Mehbooba Mufti on performing Jal Abhishek at Shiv Mandir - Watch Video