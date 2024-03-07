Home

Mehbooba Mufti’s ‘forcibly mobilized’ charge on PM Modi’s Srinagar rally

In a surprising turn of events, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has made a controversial claim, alleging that attendees at Prime Minister Modi’s Srinagar rally were ‘forcibly mobilized.’

Mehbooba Mufti, in a press conference today, raised eyebrows with her assertion that individuals attending the Prime Minister’s rally in Srinagar were allegedly ‘forcibly mobilized.’ This statement has added a new layer of controversy to the already politically charged atmosphere.

In a post on X, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister claimed the government employees were compelled to gather at five in the morning in sub-zero temperatures at Budgam bus stand, where they were transported to PM Modi’s rally.

Mufti’s allegations have sparked diverse reactions among the public. While some view it as an attempt to discredit the rally, others question the timing and motivation behind such statements.

Political analysts weigh in on the potential impact of Mufti’s claims, discussing the implications for the political narrative in Jammu and Kashmir and its resonance as the Lok Sabha elections draw nearer.

As the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir continues to evolve, Mehbooba Mufti’s allegations inject a new element of controversy. The coming days will likely see increased scrutiny and discussions surrounding the dynamics of political events in the region.

