Summer heat can take a toll on your body resulting in various health issues like heatstroke’s. Therefore, during summertime, one must consume foods that regulate body heat and keep the body cool. In this video we will share the 5 must have summers fruits, which will keep your body cool, hydrated, and will help you beat the heat for all ages. Even if you are not a fruit fan, you can incorporate fruits into your diet by consuming in different ways such as juices, shakes, fruit chat, etc.