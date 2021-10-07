Dementia and it’s natural treatment : Dementia or major cognitive disorder affects a persons ability to think, remember, reason, personality, mood and behavior hampering overall functioning of the person. It is a leading cause of mental and physical disability that is common in older people. About 5 to 8 percent of people above 65 have Dementia. It may improve with treatment. However there is no known cure for the disease. In this video Dr. Kaustabh Mahajan who is a consultant neurologist, Raheja Hospital will explain us all about Dementia and the natural ways and tips to prevent it.Watch video to know more.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE : Actress Drashti Dhami Reveals Her Fitness Regime, Diet And More, Watch Video