How emotions affect our Mental health : Our thoughts and emotions affect our mental health. A positive emotion that is expressed freely does not affect our mental health as much as a negative emotion like unexpressed thoughts or a feeling of hopelessness can. People who have a good emotional health feel good about themselves and also keep the aura around them filled with happiness and joy. But there are certain things in life that can cause anger, stress, anxiety and sadness thereby messing around your mental health. In this video Positive Action Life Coach, Chetna Chakravarthy who will talk in detail about how emotions affect our mental state and stability. Watch videoAlso Read - 10 Fruits Diabetics Should Add to Their Diet And Why